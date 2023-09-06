This Adani Group company wins a work order minutes before closing; Shares end at day's high

Shares of Adani Total Gas ended Wednesday's session with gains after the company received a work order from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) minutes before the close of trade.

The work order pertains to the design, build, finance and operations of a 500 Tonnes Per Day (TPD) capacity of Bio-CNG plant. The order will be executed on a PPP model at Pirana or Gyaspur in Ahmedabad.

Financial considerations for the order have not been disclosed.

Adani Total Gas is a joint venture company between the Adani Group and Total Energy which produces and distributes natural gas. It also provides CNG to commercial, residential and transport sectors in the country.

The stock is recovering from its 52-week low of Rs 620 that it fell to on June 26 this year. Shares are down 84 percent from their pre-Hindenburg peak of Rs 4,000. After a 358 percent surge in 2021, the stock rose another 114 percent in 2022. Shares had gained 130 percent in 2020 as well.

Shares of Adani Total Gas ended 1.6 percent higher at Rs 643.35.