Adani stake sale | Meet Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, the man behind the Rs 15,446-cr move

Jain is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners and also serves as the portfolio manager for all its strategies. His stated goal is 'to compound our clients’ capital over time.' Here's his impressive bio.

Even as the Adani Group promoter succeeds in raising an impressive Rs 15,446 crore via a share sale, the talk of the town is the man on the other side, the buyer Rajiv Jain.

Jain is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners and also serves as the portfolio manager for all GQG Partners strategies, according to his LinkedIn profile. He founded GQG Partners in June 2016 and the company has been awarded the Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year (Global Equities) for 2023.

Who is Rajiv Jain?

Born and raised in India, Jain moved to the US in 1990 to pursue his MBA at the University of Miami. He joined Vontobel in 1994, rising through the ranks to become the Swiss firm’s CIO in 2002.

He has over 23 years of investment experience, most of it as the co-chief executive officer (from July 2014) and chief investment officer and head of equities (from February 2002) at Vontobel Asset Management. Even in that position, Jain was recognised as Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year in 2012.

By the time he left the firm to start GQG in March 2016, Vontobel's Emerging Market Fund returned a total of 70 percent in 10 years, more than double the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, Bloomberg said.

Jain, who has a majority stake in GQG, invests most of his personal wealth in its funds. When GQG went public in Australia in 2021, raising about $893 million in the country’s largest IPO that year, Jain pledged to invest 95 percent of the IPO proceeds in the company and keep the money there for seven years.

He is widely acclaimed for his expertise in identifying bargain buys in equities.

His top Indian shareholdings include ITC, HDFC, RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and Bharti Airtel.

GQG's 'Forward Looking Quality'

GQG manages over $88 billion in assets for over 800 entities, and has fund managers hailing from 10 countries, the company's website says. It also quotes Rajiv Jain as saying: "Our goal is quite simple: to compound our clients’ capital over time. To do this, we need to protect assets in difficult markets and participate in rising markets. We have developed an investment approach that strives to do just that, based on a lens we call Forward Looking Quality. This concept ignores the traditional investment constraints associated with growth and value and instead focuses on investing in companies that we believe are going to be successful over the next 5 years and beyond."

This philosophy probably explains the rationale behind today's transaction.

According to Bloomberg report, Jain typically invests in 40-50 large-cap stocks in his international fund, compared with the benchmark's more than 2,000 companies. His US fund holds less than 30 stocks, compared with over 500 in the S&P index. Two of the international fund's top 10 holdings are tobacco companies — British American Tobacco and Philip Morris International. They account for almost 10 percent of the portfolio.