English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homebusiness Newscompanies News

Adani Solar premieres India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in Mundra

Adani Solar premieres India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in Mundra

Adani Solar premieres India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in Mundra
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 21, 2022 7:41:50 PM IST (Published)

The monocrystalline ingots will drive energy swaraj by producing renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21-24 percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 3,902.95, down by Rs 261.30, or 6.27 percent on the BSE.

Adani Solar, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Adani Group, on Wednesday, introduced India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot. Inaugurated by Gautam Adani at its Mundra facility recently, the monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenisation to produce renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21-24 percent, the company said in an exchange filing on December 21.

Recommended Articles

View All
25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read


Adani Solar is the first company in India to complete the backward integration of ingot line infrastructure in a record time of about seven months, making significant progress towards the goal of energy swaraj. The new manufacturing line will produce silicon ingots exclusively for its solar wafers, cells and modules production, it said.
Also Read: Meesho sees 135% yearly growth in 2022 — here is what India ordered
With this, Adani Solar becomes the sole producer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in India which shall be a critical link in the photovoltaic crystalline silicon industry value chain and drive towards a self-reliant India in the near future, the company said.
Dr Puneet Gupta, Chief Technology Officer of Adani Solar, said the company is delighted to become India's first manufacturer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots capable of producing M10 & G12 wafers.
While the company's initial production has already begun, it intends to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023. By 2025, it will scale up to 10 GW, it added.
Also Read: India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China
"We have made remarkable technological progress in every aspect of solar manufacturing in the past, from cells to modules, and we intend to replicate our past successes in our future endeavours as we backward integrate all the way to producing metallurgical grade silicon from quartz," he added.
The company is already a pioneer in silicon-based cell and module production with the establishment of the first GW scale factory in India that started in 2016.
With a ramp-up in its annual production capacity of solar PV cells and modules from 1.2 GW in 2017 to 4GW in 2022, Adani Solar remains India’s first, largest, and most vertically integrated manufacturer.
Also Read: Spotify India says podcasts in India now on the growth path
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani EnterpriseSolar energysolar modules

Previous Article

Chip supplies easing, seek incentives for sustainability related technologies: Honeywell Automation India

Next Article

Bharat Forge unveils 'green steel' plans in Pune's Saarloha plant