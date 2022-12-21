Adani Solar premieres India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in Mundra

The monocrystalline ingots will drive energy swaraj by producing renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21-24 percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd ended at Rs 3,902.95, down by Rs 261.30, or 6.27 percent on the BSE.

Adani Solar, the solar PV manufacturing arm of Adani Group, on Wednesday, introduced India's first large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingot. Inaugurated by Gautam Adani at its Mundra facility recently, the monocrystalline ingots will drive indigenisation to produce renewable electricity from silicon-based PV modules with efficiencies ranging from 21-24 percent, the company said in an exchange filing on December 21.

Adani Solar is the first company in India to complete the backward integration of ingot line infrastructure in a record time of about seven months, making significant progress towards the goal of energy swaraj. The new manufacturing line will produce silicon ingots exclusively for its solar wafers, cells and modules production, it said.

With this, Adani Solar becomes the sole producer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots in India which shall be a critical link in the photovoltaic crystalline silicon industry value chain and drive towards a self-reliant India in the near future, the company said.

Dr Puneet Gupta, Chief Technology Officer of Adani Solar, said the company is delighted to become India's first manufacturer of large-sized monocrystalline silicon ingots capable of producing M10 & G12 wafers.

While the company's initial production has already begun, it intends to add 2 GW of ingot and wafer capacity by the end of 2023. By 2025, it will scale up to 10 GW, it added.

"We have made remarkable technological progress in every aspect of solar manufacturing in the past, from cells to modules, and we intend to replicate our past successes in our future endeavours as we backward integrate all the way to producing metallurgical grade silicon from quartz," he added.

The company is already a pioneer in silicon-based cell and module production with the establishment of the first GW scale factory in India that started in 2016.

With a ramp-up in its annual production capacity of solar PV cells and modules from 1.2 GW in 2017 to 4GW in 2022, Adani Solar remains India’s first, largest, and most vertically integrated manufacturer.

