Adani says proceeding with FPO as planned, bankers have full faith

The statement comes soon after a Reuters report quoted sources as saying that the bankers on the FPO were extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a U.S. short seller’s report.
Adani Enterprises is going as per schedule and the announced price-band with its follow-on public offer (FPO), it said in a statement on Saturday.
“All our stakeholders including bankers and investors have full faith in the FPO. We are extremely confident about the success of the FPO,” the company said.
Seven listed companies of the Adani group lost over $48 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research on Tuesday accused the company of “potential stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”. Adani Group denied these allegations, and is considering taking legal action against the short-seller.
Adani group stocks took a beating falling up to 20 per cent after Hindenburg Research's damaging allegations. The group's flagship Adani Enterprises, which launched the Rs 20,000 crore FPO on Friday, tanked 18.52 per cent. Adani Ports plunged 16 per cent, Adani Power by 5 per cent, Adani Green Energy by 19.99 per cent, and Adani Total Gas by 20 per cent.
In two days, the Adani group firms have lost a whopping Rs 4,17,824.79 crore from their market valuation. The market valuation of Adani Total Gas plummeted Rs 1,04,580.93 crore while that of Adani Transmission by Rs 83,265.95 crore.
