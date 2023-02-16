English
Adani refutes reports of hiring Grant Thornton for independent audit, calls it 'market rumor'

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 16, 2023 4:07:47 PM IST (Published)

Media reports earlier this week had claimed that embattled Adani Group had appointed the accountancy firm in a bid to come clean of the damning allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and to assure investors and regulators.

Adani Group responded to recent media reports that it has hired accountancy firm Grant Thornton for an independent audit of some of its companies, stating that the news is a 'market rumor'.

Media reports earlier this week had claimed that the embattled Adani Group had appointed the accountancy firm in a bid to come clean of the damning allegations levelled by the US short-seller Hindenburg Research and to assure investors and regulators.
"We would like to clarify that the said news item appears to be a market rumour and hence it would be inappropriate on our part to comment on it," the company said in an exchange filing.
Also read: Adani-Hindenburg Row: Government files affidavit in sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges
The statement also emphasised that the company would continue to comply with its obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and its agreements with the stock exchanges.
Adani Group companies have been on a downward spiral after a report from short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of fraud.
