    Adani Power to sell entire stake in Support Properties for Rs 1556.5 crore

    Adani Power to sell entire stake in Support Properties for Rs 1556.5 crore
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 370.25, up by Rs 5.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

    Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Thursday, November 10, said the company is selling its entire stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) for an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

    "This is to inform that Adani Power Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to sell its 100% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Support Properties Private Limited to AdaniConnex Private Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

    It expects to complete the deal by end of January 2023.

    Also Read: Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed company to invest Rs 455 crore in LT Foods

    ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX. It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services, including managed services, remote hands and feet, and other related services.

    The proposed transaction falls within related party transactions. The proposed transaction is done on an arm’s length basis, the company added.

