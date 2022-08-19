Adani Power to acquire DB Power's Chhattisgarh thermal power plant

By CNBC-TV18

Mini Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 412.20, up by Rs 12.80, or 3.20 percent on the BSE.

Adani Power Ltd, India's largest private thermal power producer, said on August 19 it is acquiring DB Power Ltd's thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district for Rs 7,017 crore.

DB Power owns and operates a 2x600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, which had a turnover of Rs 3,488 crore for FY 2021-22. The acquisition of DB Power will help Adani Power expand its offerings and operations in the thermal power sector in the state of Chhattisgarh.

DB Power has long- and medium-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably, the company said.

"100 percent of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital and preference share capital of DPPL. DPPL shall hold 100 percent of the total issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of DB Power on the closing date," Adani Power said in an exchange filing.

"The initial term of the MoU shall be till completion of the acquisition on October 31, 2022, which may be extended by mutual agreement," it added.

The proposed transaction is subject to receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and any other approvals as may be identified following the due diligence exercise to be conducted with respect to DPPL and DB Power.

DB Power is engaged in the business of establishing, operating, and maintaining thermal power generating stations. DB Power was incorporated on October 12, 2006, within the jurisdiction of the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The turnover of DB Power during last three financial years have been Rs 3,488 crore (for FY 2021-22); Rs 2,930 crore (for FY 2020-21) and Rs 3,126 crore (for FY 2019-20), respectively.