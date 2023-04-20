Adani Power signs pact with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply

The company said the power supply agreement is for 15 years. Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 196.25, up by Rs 8.80, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday, April 20, said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Ltd (MUL) for power supply.

Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years, as per the regulatory filing. "Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said.

Last month, Adani Power sold a 100 percent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore. The enterprise valuation (of a 100 percent stake in SPPL) was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.

ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX. It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 196.25, up by Rs 8.80, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.