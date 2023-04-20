English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsAdani Power signs pact with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply

Adani Power signs pact with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply

Adani Power signs pact with MPSEZ Utilities for power supply
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 20, 2023 6:56:26 PM IST (Published)

The company said the power supply agreement is for 15 years. Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 196.25, up by Rs 8.80, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, on Thursday, April 20, said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Ltd (MUL) for power supply.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years, as per the regulatory filing. "Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said.


Also Read: Indian microblogging platform Koo fires 30% of its staff over funding crunch

Last month, Adani Power sold a 100 percent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore. The enterprise valuation (of a 100 percent stake in SPPL) was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.

ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX. It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 196.25, up by Rs 8.80, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Power Ltd

Next Article

Cholamandalam Finance to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via NCDs, launches Tranche I issue

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X