Adani Power gets clean chit from SC on Customs dept's claims of overvaluation in import of capital goods

The Customs Department had filed the appeal against Adani Power, accusing the company of overvaluing imported capital goods. However, the SC found that Adani Power had quoted a lesser cost per megawatt (MW) than the benchmark fixed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and therefore there was no overvaluation in the import of capital goods by the company.
The Supreme Court on Monday, March 27, dismissed the Customs Department's appeal against Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd and Adani Power Rajasthan Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Co. Ltd. (MEGPTCL) in a case of alleged overvaluation in the import of capital goods by the companies.
Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd is a subsidiary of Adani Power, which is one of India's largest private sector power generation companies. MEGPTCL is a joint venture between Adani Power and the Rajasthan government.
