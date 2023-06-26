Adani Power commissions Unit-2 of thermal power plant in Jharkhand

APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, will export entire power generated from this 2x800 MW Godda Ultrasupercritical thermal power plant (USTCPP) directly to Bangladesh on commercial basis.

Adani Power on Monday, June 26, 2023, announced that it has commissioned Unit 2 of the 800 MW power project in Godda district, Jharkhand. The project is part of the 2x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL).

APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, will export entire power generated from this 2x800 MW Godda Ultrasupercritical thermal power plant (USTCPP) directly to Bangladesh on commercial basis. The power will be exported to Bangladesh through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines, with net capacity of 1496 MW. APJL has 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Adani Power in a release said that the power project achieved commercial operations at 24:00 hrs Bangladesh Standard Time on June 25, 2023 (23:30 hrs India Standard Time) following successful completion of Reliability Run Tests, as per contract.

The company in its releaser says that the project, which has deployed for the first time in India state-of-the-art Ultra-supercritical technology, also incorporates for benign operations Flue Gas Desulphuriser (“FGD”) and Selective Catalytic Reconverter (“SCR”) equipment, to minimize emissions and in compliance with futuristic norms announced by the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (“MOEF&CC”).

Shares of Adani Power were trading 2.85 percent higher at Rs 249.30 per share on NSE at 1:42 pm.