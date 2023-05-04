Adani Ports to sell coastal international terminals in Myanmar for $30 million

2 Min(s) Read
Earlier in the day, Adani Ports reported its April business update where the company saw a rise of nearly 13 percent in total cargo volumes at 32.3 mmt on a year-on-year basis. Dry cargo volumes grew 9 percent (iron ore by 64 percent, non-coking coal by 22 percent and coastal coal by 67 percent) and container volume increased by 13.6 percent compared to same time last year.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), on May 4 announced the sale of its coastal international terminals in Myanmar to Solar Energy for a total consideration of $30 million. Last year in May, the company announced signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer.
Solar Energy will pay the said amount to Adani Ports within 3 business days on completing all the necessary compliance. On receipt of the total transaction value, the company will transfer the equity to the buyer and its exit will stand concluded.
Commenting on the occasion, Adani Ports CEO and Whole-time Director, Karan Adani said, “This exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the Risk Committee in October 2021.”