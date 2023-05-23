Adani Ports stock recoups all losses since Hindenburg report in January

The combined market value of 10 Adani stocks has surged about $22 billion since May 18 close. The value wipeout since Hindenburg’s report now stands at around $105 billion, down from as much as $153 billion at its worst.

Adani Group’s port unit became the first of its 10 entities to recoup all losses triggered by Hindenburg Research’s report in late January, as a recent rally in the conglomerate’s stocks gathered steam on May 23, reports Bloomberg.

All 10 Adani stocks climbed in early Mumbai trading, with shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. surging as much as 7 percent. Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. soared almost 19 percent following a similar jump on Monday. The trigger for the rally since last Friday has been an Indian court panel’s report that found no conclusive evidence of stock-price manipulation as alleged by US short-seller Hindenburg.

