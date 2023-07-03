Adani Ports registers record cargo volume of over 100 MMT in June quarter - All three business segments grow

Adani Ports witnessed across all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on Monday announced that the company handled its highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the three months ended June 2023, showing a growth of 11.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The growth was witnessed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.

In the month of June alone, Adani Ports handled 32.8 MMT of cargo including 1 MMT at its Haifa Port.

The Adani Group said that logistics volume also continues to record a significant jump with year-to-date rail volumes of 1,31,420 TEUs, a growth of 18 percent on a year-on-year basis, and GPWIS volumes stood at 4.35 MMT, a surge of 40 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Adani Ports has six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast -- Mundra, Dahej, Tuna, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra. The company operates five ports and terminals on the East coast of India – Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu, representing 24 percent of India's total port volumes.

The company in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, reported a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore. Its total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent from last year.

Shares of Adani Ports are trading 0.4 percent lower at Rs 736.50.