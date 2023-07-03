CNBC TV18
Adani Ports registers record cargo volume of over 100 MMT in June quarter All three business segments grow

Adani Ports registers record cargo volume of over 100 MMT in June quarter - All three business segments grow

Adani Ports registers record cargo volume of over 100 MMT in June quarter - All three business segments grow
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023

Adani Ports witnessed across all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on Monday announced that the company handled its highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the three months ended June 2023, showing a growth of 11.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The growth was witnessed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.
In the month of June alone, Adani Ports handled 32.8 MMT of cargo including 1 MMT at its Haifa Port.
