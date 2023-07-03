Adani Ports registers record cargo volume of over 100 MMT in June quarter - All three business segments grow

Adani Ports witnessed across all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) on Monday announced that the company handled its highest-ever quarterly cargo volume of 101.4 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the three months ended June 2023, showing a growth of 11.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Live TV

Loading...

The growth was witnessed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments - container (19 percent), liquids and gas (8 percent), and dry bulk (7 percent), the Adani Group company said in a business update to the stock exchanges.

In the month of June alone, Adani Ports handled 32.8 MMT of cargo including 1 MMT at its Haifa Port.