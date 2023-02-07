Adani Ports Q3 revenue rises but disappoints on a quarterly basis

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 16 percent decline in consolidated profit for the October-December quarter on February 7. Net profit came at Rs 1,315 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 1,567 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. When compared to the CNBC-TV18 poll the registered profit showed a decline of 17.8 percent.

On a quarterly basis, the decline in profit after tax (PAT) grew 21.5 percent from a profit of Rs 1,677.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 17 percent to Rs 4,786 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 4,072 crore in the third quarter of last year. The revenue although on a quarterly basis declined 8.15 percent as against Rs 5,210.8 crore in Q2FY23.

Shares of Adani Ports closed at Rs 564, up by 3.44 percent from the previous close on the BSE. The stock recovered today after struggling with intense selling pressure and declining by more than 50 percent in the past two weeks. The billionaire Gautam Adani-headed group has been in the focus ever since the short-seller Hidenburg Research's allegations against the firm.

Earlier last month the company announced that it handled 25.1 million tonnes (MT) cargo in December 2022, recording a year-on-year growth of 8 percent in container volumes.

The company clocked 253 MT of cargo volumes for the nine-month period of April-December 2022, which was 8 percent higher than the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

According to the December quarter data, the growth in cargo volume was led by coal (+23 percent increase), liquid (excl. crude) (+8 percent increase) and containers (+5 percent increase).

The automobile segment, though a small proportion of overall volumes, saw a 22 percent jump in volumes. Further for Adani Ports, Mundra continues to be the largest container handling port with 4.88 Mn TEUs versus 4.45 Mn TEUs managed by JNPT during the April-December period of 2022.

Mundra Port registered 100 MT of cargo handling in 231 days.

The non-Mundra ports' volumes grew 12 percent year-on-year while the Mundra growth rate was 4 percent; the share of non-Mundra ports increased to 54 percent in the cargo basket from 52 percent during the nine months of FY22, Adani Ports added in a regulatory filing.

Further the logistics business, Adani Logistics registered a 26 percent year-on-year growth in rail volume to 358,162 TEUs in the nine months of FY23.