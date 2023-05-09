Adani Ports gets offer to buy back up to $430 million senior notes

In its disclosure to exchanges, Adani Ports has announced proration factor, which refers to actions when a company splits its original cash and equity offer to accommodate investor choices, at 34.2649 percent.

Ports and logistics company Adani Ports has announced the results of its tender offer to purchase up to $130 million of its outstanding 3.375 percent senior notes due in 2024. The early tender date for the offer that expired on May 8, 2023, saw the company receiving bids up to $412.7 million against the offer of $130 million.

It is important to note that since the principal amount of notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the early tender date exceeded the maximum acceptance amount, the company will not accept any notes tendered after the early tender date. Notes not accepted for purchase will be promptly credited to the account of the registered holder of such notes with the depository trust company in accordance with the tender offer memorandum.