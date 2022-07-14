Adani Ports, Gadot win tender for privatisation of Israel's Haifa Port

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said Adani Ports has won the tender for privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with chemicals and logistics group Gadot.

"Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations, Adani said in a tweet.

Also Read:

The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports. "Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!, Adani said in the same tweet.

Delighted to win the tender for privatization of the Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations! Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history! pic.twitter.com/Bc1xbe8Olc — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 14, 2022

According to the Reuters report, the winning bid was placed by Adani Ports and Gadot for 4.1 billion shekels ($1.18 billion). Gadot and Adani made it to the end of a two-year tender process that Israel hopes will lower import prices and help shorten notoriously long wait times at Israeli harbors.

Adani will have a majority 70% stake and Gadot will hold the remaining 30%, according to an industry official, the agency said. Haifa Port said the new group will operate the port until 2054 and that the winning bid was "higher than expected."

Back in January 2020, the Israeli government had voted to move forward with privatising Haifa port, with the hope that its new owner would invest some $292 million in upgrading it.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani Group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company. It is present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states -- Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.