Adani Ports confirms resignation of Deloitte as Auditor

It has appointed MSKA and Associates Chartered Accountants, a top six global audit firm as the company's auditor.

The board of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has confirmed the resignation of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP as the company's auditors.

Adani Ports in a clarification highlighted the reasons provided by Deloitte for resignation as the company's Statutory Auditor. One of the primary points raised by Deloitte in their resignation was the perceived lack of a wider audit role for other listed Adani portfolio companies.

APSEZ clarified that it is not within the purview of the company and its Board to recommend group-wide appointments as other listed Adani portfolio companies are completely independent, with separate boards, executive teams & minority shareholders.

The Audit Committee at APSEZ was of the view that the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as Statutory Auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move.

Addressing the concerns related to 'Other Matters' highlighted in Deloitte's resignation, APSEZ asserted that these matters have been adequately disclosed and addressed in the company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2023.

The statement also expressed full confidence in the resolution of these matters in the upcoming September 2023 filing.

Meanwhile, Deloitte confirmed that they have received all the necessary information from APSEZ's management.

Bloomberg had earlier reported last week that Deloitte is planning to resign as the auditor in a move that may heighten concerns about accounting quality at the ports-to-FMCG conglomerate that was under the radar of short-seller Hindenburg research.

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has communicated to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. its resignation plans and a formal announcement is expected in coming days, one of the people told Bloomberg, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter.

CNBC-TV18 had independently verified and confirmed this development as well.

(This is a developing story)