Adani-Hindenburg Row highlights | SEBI granted extension of time till August 14

SEBI clarified earlier that the “investigation” being referred to in the reply affidavit has no relation and/or connection to the issues referred to and/or arising out of the Hindenburg report.
Adani Group stocks: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Ambuja Cement trade green after Sebi gets extension till August 14
Shares of Adani Enterprises are trading up by 0.2 percent, Adani Green shares are up 0.8 percent, Adani Ports is up 0.029 percent and Ambuja Cement shares are up 0.6 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
Adani-Hindenburg row Live: 'Give us an updated report on the status of the investigation on August 14', SC tells Sebi
In the hearing today on Sebi's plea for extension on submiting report on the Adani-Hindenburg row the Suprement Court of India told Sebi that "We could have given you time till Sept 30.. but on August 14 tell us which stage are you in.. give us an updated report on the status of the investigation,"
Source: Bar and Bench.
Adani-Hindenburg row LIVE: Have effectively given 5 months to Sebi, says SC
In the hearing today on Sebi's plea asking for six months extensions for probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row the Supreme Court said
"We initially allowed you 2 months, have now granted 3 more months, have effectively given 5 months now. Sebi can share status of probe in August, if there's a genuine issue we will consider,"
Adani- Hindenburg row: Sebi gets extension till August 14
Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud in the order said the expert committee has submitted a report bearing in mind the timeline of 2 months stipulated in order of this court. In order to enable the court and counsel to analyse the report of the committee, the proceedings shall be listed after summer recess. the expert committee is requested to assist the court and the committee to hold further deliberations and take up any further aspect or suggestion for the proceedings. copies of the report of expert committee shall be made available to the parties and their counsels in order for them to take an action. Sebi gets extension till August 14, 2023.
Solicitor General for Sebi to SC on Adani Hindenburg row:
"SEBI has wherewithal and they are dealing with it. You pick up something in 2016 and then connect it with Hindenburg Report... 2016 is something totally different and distinct.. they want whatever investigation carried against a company has to be placed and that is not the remit... Minister had stated that SEBI is probing some companies with compliance regulation.. this probe had commenced on 2020 and the minister's statement is not for the probe originating in 2016.. SEBI has stated that the current status is submitted to the expert committee.. SEBI has already approached 11 overseas regulators," said SG in response to the Petitioners claims on Sebi has been investigating Adani Group since 2016.
Adani-Hindenburg row: Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan to SC
Sebi has been probing Adani for many years. The response to Parliament in 2021 indicated that Adani Group is being probed. Hence Sebi must put the status of investigation record on status of investigation. The demand for extension on probe is an attempt to shield Adani Group despite many complaints, said Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan.
Adani-Hindenburg row: Adani stocks trade in red ahead of the SC hearing
All 10 stocks in Adani Group are trading in red ahead of SC hearing on SEBI's appeal for extension today. Shares of Adani Total Gas have shed the most by declining over 5 percent from the previous close on the BSE today.
The Adani-Hindenburg saga: The story so far
On January 24, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its research report on the Adani Group alleging that Adani Enterprises and other group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades". Hindenburg Research claimed the report to be based on research spanning over two years. On January 25, after the release of the Hindenburg report, Adani Group entities faced a sharp correction in the stock market, eroding close to Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Read more
Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Power trade in red ahead of the SC hearing on Sebi plea
Barring three stocks in the Adani stocks portfolio (ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports) all 10 stocks in Adani Group are trading in red. Adani Enterprises shares are trading down by 0.8 percent on the BSE, Adani Power shares are down 0.7 percent and Adani Total Gas shares are trading down by 5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani group since 2016 in a fresh affidavit to Supreme Court
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 15 filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg case. In the affidavit, SEBI has clarified against petitioners' allegation that the regulator has been probing Adani group since 2016. Read more
Opposition on Adani Hindenburg row
There has been a recent controversy surrounding Sebi's plea for an extension. Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, criticized Sebi's position in the Supreme Court by sharing a written reply from Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance. The reply, stated that on July 19, 2021, Sebi was investigating the Adani Group.
Adani-Hindenburg row: What had the SC asked SEBI?
On March 2, the SC had asked Sebi to probe within two months the allegations against the Adani group and also set up a panel to look at providing protection to Indian investors after a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg wiped out more than $140 billion of the Indian conglomerate's market value.
What is SEBI asking for in the Adani-Hindenburg probe?
Market regulator Sebi was supposed to file the report by May 2 but on April 29, it submitted a fresh application seeking a six-month extension for a thorough investigation into the allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against Adani Group. Read more here