Adani-Hindenburg Row Live | Adani Group stocks trade in red ahead of SC hearing on SEBI's appeal today

The Adani-Hindenburg saga: The story so far
On January 24, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research released its research report on the Adani Group alleging that Adani Enterprises and other group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades". Hindenburg Research claimed the report to be based on research spanning over two years. On January 25, after the release of the Hindenburg report, Adani Group entities faced a sharp correction in the stock market, eroding close to Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Read more
Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Power trade in red ahead of the SC hearing on Sebi plea
Barring three stocks in the Adani stocks portfolio (ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports) all 10 stocks in Adani Group are trading in red. Adani Enterprises shares are trading down by 0.8 percent on the BSE, Adani Power shares are down 0.7 percent and Adani Total Gas shares are trading down by 5 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
Hindenburg row: SEBI denies probing Adani group since 2016 in a fresh affidavit to Supreme Court
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on May 15 filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court in connection with the Adani-Hindenburg case. In the affidavit, SEBI has clarified against petitioners' allegation that the regulator has been probing Adani group since 2016. Read more
Opposition on Adani Hindenburg row
There has been a recent controversy surrounding Sebi's plea for an extension. Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader and former Union minister, criticized Sebi's position in the Supreme Court by sharing a written reply from Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union Minister of State for Finance. The reply, stated that on July 19, 2021, Sebi was investigating the Adani Group.
Adani-Hindenburg row: What had the SC asked SEBI?
On March 2, the SC had asked Sebi to probe within two months the allegations against the Adani group and also set up a panel to look at providing protection to Indian investors after a damning report by US short seller Hindenburg wiped out more than $140 billion of the Indian conglomerate's market value.
What is SEBI asking for in the Adani-Hindenburg probe?
Market regulator Sebi was supposed to file the report by May 2 but on April 29, it submitted a fresh application seeking a six-month extension for a thorough investigation into the allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against Adani Group. Read more here
Adani-Hindenburg probe | India's Supreme Court will hear SEBI's appeal for extension today
The Supreme Court will on Wednesday (May 17) is set to hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s seeking a for an extension of time to submit the report on the Adani-Hindenburg allegations. The plea will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.
