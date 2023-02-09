Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow

The plea sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report against the Adani group.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea seeking a committee- or a court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg Research report on Friday. The report released by the US-based organisation last month made a slew of allegations against Gautam Adani-owned Adani Group.

What the plea demands

The plea, which will be heard on Friday, was filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari. It sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire and investigate into the Hindenburg Research report.

It also sought directions to set up a special committee to oversee the sanction policy for loans of over Rs 500 crore given to big corporates, news agency PTI reported.

In his plea, Tiwari said the petition depicts the "drastic condition and fate of people" when there is a situation of share fall in the securities market due to various reasons.

"Lots of people, who had their whole life saving in such stocks, get a maximum setback due to fall in such shares with a huge amount of money going into the drain," the PIL submitted.

"In the aftermath of an unprecedented attack on billionaire Gautam Adani's vast empire by Hindenburg, the market value of all 10 Adani stocks have halved with investors sitting with a colossal loss...," the plea filed by Tiwari submitted.

It claimed that no concrete steps have been taken by authorities on the issue despite a "massive attack being perpetrated" on the country's economy.

"It is ultimately the public money for which the respondents (Centre and others) are answerable and there needs to be a strict concern for mitigating of such loans with a clear process and sanction policy for such high stake loan amount," it said.

The plea has made the Centre and others, including the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, as respondents.

Hearing on February 10

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday.

He even told the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, that a separate plea filed on the issue is scheduled to be listed for hearing on February 10.

"A similar petition is coming up tomorrow," he said, adding, "This pertains to the Hindenburg Research report which has tarnished the image of the country and caused the loss."

Therefore, Tiwari urged the bench that his plea be also heard on Friday along with the separate plea.

"All right. Tag it," the CJI was quoted by PTI as saying.

This comes at a time when the opposition parties in India have been protesting and demanding an in-depth probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court judge-led committee.

What does the other plea say

Last week, another PIL was filed in the Supreme Court by advocate ML Sharma seeking prosecution of short seller Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and the "artificial crashing" of Adani Group's stock value in the market.

What's the Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue?

The Hindenburg Research alleged that the Adani Group had "engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades". The disclosure sparked a USD 51-billion sell-off in shares of the group companies over two trading sessions.

The Adani group rubbished the charges and termed the report as a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations". It said the allegations made by the short seller are a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and its growth story, adding that the accusations are "nothing but a lie".

The Adani Group stocks have since taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)