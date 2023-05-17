Adani-Hindenburg probe | India's Supreme Court will hear SEBI's appeal for extension today

A bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices P.S. Narasimha, and J.B. Pardiwala had stated last week that they would think about giving Sebi a three-month extension rather than a six-month one to finish looking into the allegations of stock price manipulation and regulatory disclosure violations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Supreme will on Wednesday (May 17) Court set to hear a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s seeking a for an extension of time to submit the report on the Adani-Hindenburg allegations. The plea will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.

The hearing on the SEBI appeal for a six-month extension to finish the inquiry in the Hindenburg Research report was earlier postponed by the top court on Monday, May 15. A three-member panel led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr. DY Chadrachud adjourned the case. Due to scheduling constraints and the Monday hearing schedule, the hearing on Sebi's plea and other PILs could not take place on May 16.

