Adani vs Hindenburg Live: Adani Group stocks recover from opening lows ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | A Timeline In the Courtroom
The government filed an affidavit in a sealed envelope only for Supreme Court judges in response to a suggestion for an expert committee in the Adani-Hindenburg case on February 16.
However, a day later, the Supreme Court rejects the government’s move to submit in a sealed envelope suggestions on an expert panel and said that it will appoint its own committee to look at investor protection issues in light of the wealth erosion in Adani group stocks following the Hindenburg report.
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | To Loan Or Not To Loan
The Adani Group on Wednesday denied reports that the group had secured a loan worth $3 billion from a sovereign wealth fund.
“We completely deny this baseless speculation. This is totally false and untrue,” quoted Bloomberg.
Earlier in the day, news agency Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources that the group has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund and the credit line could be increased to $5 billion.
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | Most Adani Group Stocks Recover From Opening Lows
- Adani Enterprises had opened at a lower circuit of 10 percent. Since then, the stock has recovered 11.6 percent from the lows and is now trading with gains of 0.5 percent
- Adani Ports has also recovered 4 percent from its opening lows and is now trading with gains of 1 percent
- Adani Wilmar is up 4.7 percent from the day's low and is nearly locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | Veteran Banker KV Kamath Shares His Views
KV Kamath, former ICICI Bank Chief, on February 27 said, there is no crisis of confidence in India and that no single group carves out the destiny of the nation. His remark came against the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
"In a larger context, my 50 years plus of being in the banking business, 52 years to be precise, I don't think that any single group makes or carves out the history of this nation," he said.
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | The LIC Connection
Madhya Pradesh-based leader Jaya Thakur filed a petition last month, seeking a probe into Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) for subscribing to Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore Follow on Public Offer.
The plea argues that LIC and SBI invested in the FPO at levels of Rs 3,200, when shares were available in the open market at Rs 1,800 apiece. Adani Enterprises had priced its FPO between Rs 3,112 - Rs 3,276.
According to CNBC-TV18's analysis, the investments of India's largest insurance company - Life Insurance Corporation of India, made in Adani Group companies turned negative towards the end of last month.
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | Large Trades In Adani Group Companies
- 4 percent equity of Adani Ports exchanged hands in a large trade
- 3.5 percent equity of Adani Green Energy exchanged hands in a block trade
- 2.5 percent equity of Adani Transmission exchanged hands in a block trade
- Wednesday was the first instance since January 14 when all Adani Group companies ended with gains
CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the Adani Group for a comment on block deals, reply is awaited.
The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its order on petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report including on the issue of constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.
The three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala would deliver the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal.