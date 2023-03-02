English
Adani vs Hindenburg Live: Adani Group stocks see block deals worth over Rs 15,000 crore ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Adani vs Hindenburg Live: Adani Group stocks see block deals worth over Rs 15,000 crore ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Adani vs Hindenburg Live: Adani Group stocks see block deals worth over Rs 15,000 crore ahead of Supreme Court verdict
By CNBCTV18.com  Mar 2, 2023 9:43 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Adani vs Hindenburg Live Updates: Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will today deliver orders on public interest litigations (PILs) seeking probe relating to Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. The court had earlier reserved the case on February 17. 

Live Updates

Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | Veteran Banker KV Kamath Shares His Views

KV Kamath, former ICICI Bank Chief, on February 27 said, there is no crisis of confidence in India and that no single group carves out the destiny of the nation. His remark came against the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

"In a larger context, my 50 years plus of being in the banking business, 52 years to be precise, I don't think that any single group makes or carves out the history of this nation," he said.

Read More Here

Mar 2, 2023 9:52 AM
Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | The Market Capitalisation Erosion
 
The rout in Adani Group company shares has wiped out over Rs 12 lakh crore in investor wealth over the last month, and has taken the group's overall market capitalisation to below Rs 7 lakh crore.
 
Decline in the group's shares has also narrowed its dominance on the Indian bourses as the group’s market capitalisation as a percentage of combined BSE market capitalisation slid below 3 percent for the first time in last two years.
 
As of September 2022, the ratio was as high as 8 percent.
 
Mar 2, 2023 9:42 AM

Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | The LIC Connection

Madhya Pradesh-based leader Jaya Thakur filed a petition last month, seeking a probe into Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) for subscribing to Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore Follow on Public Offer.

The plea argues that LIC and SBI invested in the FPO at levels of Rs 3,200, when shares were available in the open market at Rs 1,800 apiece. Adani Enterprises had priced its FPO between Rs 3,112 - Rs 3,276.

According to CNBC-TV18's analysis, the investments of India's largest insurance company - Life Insurance Corporation of India, made in Adani Group companies turned negative towards the end of last month.

Read More Here

Mar 2, 2023 9:31 AM

Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | How Are Group Companies Faring In Early Trade

Stock Reaction (%)
Adani Ports -0.7
Adani Enterprises -4.7
Adani Power 5
Adani Transmission 4.5
Adani Green 5
Adani Wilmar 3.5
Adani Total Gas -1
ACC -1.1
Ambuja Cements -0.3
NDTV 1.1
Mar 2, 2023 9:26 AM

Adani Vs Hindenburg In Supreme Court | Large Trades In Adani Group Companies

- 4 percent equity of Adani Ports exchanged hands in a large trade
- 3.5 percent equity of Adani Green Energy exchanged hands in a block trade
- 2.5 percent equity of Adani Transmission exchanged hands in a block trade
- Wednesday was the first instance since January 14 when all Adani Group companies ended with gains 

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the Adani Group for a comment on block deals, reply is awaited.

Mar 2, 2023 9:08 AM

Good Morning! 

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce on Thursday its order on petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report including on the issue of constitution of committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.

The three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala would deliver the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal.

Read More Here

Mar 2, 2023 9:03 AM

    X