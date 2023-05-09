Adani-Hindenburg case | SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking six-month extension to complete probe

The Supreme Court will hear the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations on May 12.

This issue dates back to January 24, 2023, when Investment research firm Hindenburg Research released a report alleging India’s Adani Group engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over decades.

Soon after the report's release, Adani Group entities faced a sharp correction in the stock market, eroding close to Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Since then, the group is no longer the $100 billion enterprise it once used to be.

Adani group, on January 29, released a 413-page statement calling the Hindenburg report a "calculated attack" on India. Later, in a surprise move, Adani group called off the FPO of Adani Enterprises.