Adani-Hindenburg case | SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking six-month extension to complete probe

Adani-Hindenburg case | SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking six-month extension to complete probe
By Ashmit Kumar  May 9, 2023 10:10:13 PM IST (Updated)

The Supreme Court will hear the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s plea seeking a six-month extension to complete the probe into the Adani-Hindenburg allegations on May 12.

This issue dates back to January 24, 2023, when Investment research firm Hindenburg Research released a report alleging India’s Adani Group engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over decades.
Soon after the report's release, Adani Group entities faced a sharp correction in the stock market, eroding close to Rs 1 lakh crore in market capitalisation. Since then, the group is no longer the $100 billion enterprise it once used to be.
