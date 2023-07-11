CNBC TV18
Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court defers hearing to August after Sebi submits affidavit

By Ashmit Kumar   | Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 11, 2023 4:01:42 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg case to August, a day after SEBI submitted a 41-page affidavit.

India's Supreme Court on July 11 deferred the hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg case to August, a day after the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), submitted a 41-page affidavit placing on record the recommendations by an expert committee and petitioners in the matter.

During today’s hearing, the solicitor general appearing for Sebi noted that Sebi has filed the response to suggestions coming from the expert committee.
The top court asked Sebi about the status of the investigation for which it has given time till August 15. To this, Sebi said the probe was underway with all available resources and suggested that the matter now be heard in August.
X