Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court defers hearing to August after Sebi submits affidavit

India's Supreme Court on July 11 deferred the hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg case to August, a day after the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), submitted a 41-page affidavit placing on record the recommendations by an expert committee and petitioners in the matter.

During today’s hearing, the solicitor general appearing for Sebi noted that Sebi has filed the response to suggestions coming from the expert committee.