Adani Group Update: ICRA revises Adani Ports rating to negative, SC rules in favour of Adani Power

Ratings agency ICRA revised the outlook for Adani Ports from stable to negative "on account of the deterioration in the Group’s financial flexibility." The shares of the Adani group company had witnessed a sharp decline and the yield of international bonds raised by group entities rose following the release of report by US-based short seller Hindenburg.

ICRA stated that the "group’s strong financial flexibility and APSEZL’s track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted."

The rating agency said it sees an increased risk of regulatory/legal scrutiny on the Adani-group entities adding that its impact on the credit quality of Adani Ports will be monitored. ICRA, however, highlighted that the company's liquidity profile remains robust and has a large repayment of international bond of $650 million which is due in FY2025.

"The rating reaffirmation continues to factor in the strong business profile of APSEZL, marked by its favourable operating characteristics, geographically spread-out footprint, diversified cargo mix and long-term customer tie-ups," ICRA said.

According to the agency, acquisition of key port assets and strategic assets across the logistics volume chain has strengthened the company's business profile.

The shares of the Nifty 50 company opened higher, trading 2.6 percent higher than its previous close at the opening hour.

In another development, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) challenging the Appellate Tribunal for electricity order in favour of Adani Power.

Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath upheld the appellate tribunal's judgement granting compensation to Adani Power Maharashtra and GMR Warora Energy on account of a change in law for non-supply of committed domestic coal.

The SC observed that MSEDCL's litigation was unwarranted when clear guidelines by the ministry of power and committee of economic affairs on the issue are already available.

MSEDCL had filed two appeals in 2021.

In 2008, the MSEDCL had signed long-term power purchase agreements with Adani Power Maharashtra. According to a clause of the said agreement, the affected party will get compensation through monthly tariff payment in case of change in law concerning the coal distribution policy.

AMPL in 2013 demanded compensation stating the 2013 change in law. The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) following which, MSEDCL moved to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and eventually SC.