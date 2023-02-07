Adani Group Update: Enterprises in 20% upper circuit, most others emerge from lower limit

After eight straight lower circuits of five percent, the shares of Adani Wilmar have emerged out to hit an upper circuit of five percent.

Most Adani Group companies are trading with gains on Tuesday, with the exception of Adani Total Gas, which continues to remain in the lower circuit of 5 percent.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were locked in an upper circuit of 20 percent as of 11 AM before cooling off from the high. The stock currently trades 13 percent higher. The other group company within the F&O space - Adani Ports is up another 9 percent, building on Monday's 9 percent and Friday's 8 percent surge. The stock has gained close to 30 percent over the last three trading sessions.

However, some cash market companies are continuing to witness some volatile trading moves. Adani Power opened in a lower circuit of 5 percent for the ninth straight session before recovering from the lows to hit an upper circuit of 5 percent. Within a few minutes, the stock is back to trading lower by 4 percent at Rs 175.55. The stock is down nearly 60 percent from its peak.

Adani Transmission is locked in an upper circuit of five percent after three successive 10 percent lower circuits. The stock is reacting positively to its quarterly earnings which it reported on Monday. The company's revenue grew 22 percent during the September quarter. While operating profit grew over 60 percent from last year, net profit rose nearly 80 percent year-on-year.

After eight straight lower circuits of five percent, the shares of Adani Wilmar have emerged out to hit an upper circuit of five percent. The stock has gained only thrice in the last 15 trading sessions.

Adani Total Gas continues to remain locked in a 5 percent lower circuit with no movement. The stock has seen two lower circuits of 20 percent, three of 10 percent and another three of five percent including today's trading session.

Adani Group promoters have prepaid share-backed loans worth $1.1 billion on Monday, 19 months ahead of their maturity in September 2024. The prepayment will release pledge from three group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

The company attributed this step as the continuation of the promoters' commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage in light of the recent market volatility.

The prepayment would result in the release of 168.27 million pledged shares of Adani Ports & SEZ, or 12 percent of the promoter holdings.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, accusing the the Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.