NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika announced on Friday that they will sell 27.26 percent of their remaining 32.26 percent ownership stake in the news organisation to Adani Group.

After first buying out a company backed by the founders and then acquiring further shares on the open market, the Adani Group now holds the biggest stake in New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

The founders in a statement to stock exchanges said, "Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to (Adani Group firm) AMG Media Network."

Together, the duo hold 32.26 percent stake in NDTV, while Adani Group currently owns 37.44 percent of the company's shares. The pair will sell 27.26 percent of their 32.26 percent stake while keeping a minority 5 percent position in the business.

"Since the open offer (by Adani Group) was launched, our discussions with Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," they said in the statement.