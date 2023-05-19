Supreme Court panel report on Adani Group companies made public - Here are details

The panel said that it cannot conclude that there was regulatory failure on allegations of price manipulation.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel, investigating the fall in Adani Group shares said that there is a need for an effective enforcement policy which is "coherent and consistent" with the legislative position adopted by SEBI.

The report further said that the investor confidence in Adani Group companies was shaken post the Hindenburg report as shares saw high volatility over the next few trading sessions. However, the panel said that it would not be possible for them to conclude that there has been a regulatory failure around allegations of price manipulation.

The expert panel was headed by Retired SC judge Justice AM Sapre and comprised OP Bhatt, KV Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somsekhar Sundaresan.

It must be noted that the investigation on the allegations made against the Adani Group is being carried out by market regulator SEBI and that the committee was appointed only to see whether the market regulator failed to uphold investor interest.

"The foundation of SEBI's suspicion that led to investigations into the shareholding of the FPIs in the Adani-listed companies is that their ownership structure is "opaque" because the ultimate chain of ownership above the 13 overseas entities holding Adani Group stocks is not clear," the report said.

SEBI has found 42 contributories to the assets under management of the 13 overseas entities and has been pursuing various avenues to ascertain the same.

"It has been a long-standing suspicion of SEBI that some of the public shareholders are not truly public shareholders and could be fronts for the promoters of these companies," the report further added.

This is a developing story.