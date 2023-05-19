Supreme Court panel report on Adani Group companies made public - Here are details

The panel said that it cannot conclude that there was regulatory failure on allegations of price manipulation.

A Supreme Court-appointed panel, investigating the fall in Adani Group shares said that there is a need for an effective enforcement policy which is "coherent and consistent" with the legislative position adopted by SEBI.

The report further said that the investor confidence in Adani Group companies was shaken post the Hindenburg report as shares saw high volatility over the next few trading sessions. However, the panel said that it would not be possible for them to conclude that there has been a regulatory failure around allegations of price manipulation.