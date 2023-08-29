Adani Hindenburg Row Live: Most Group stocks trade higher ahead of Supreme Court hearing

Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission Among The 12 Stocks That Have Consistently Delivered Positive Returns In August
The flagship company of the Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, gaining 20.5 percent on average over the last five Augusts. The Adani Group company, Adani Transmission, tops the list with an average return of 26 percent in the month of August over the last five years.
Adani Hindenburg Row | What There In The Report Submitted By SEBI?
The SEBI report sheds light on the progress of the extensive probe into alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani Group. The watchdog indicated that it is still waiting for some vital information from overseas regulators.
Check out details of the SEBI report here
Adani Hindenburg Row | NDTV Shares Trade In The Green
The share of the media company are trading 0.5 percent higher at this hour. The stock snapped a two-day losing streak, and has gained in five out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Ambuja Cements Shares Are Up For Second Straight Session
The share of the Adani Group-owned cement company are trading 0.8 percent higher at this hour. The stock is in the green for second day in a row and has gained in five out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | ACC Shares Are Trading In The Green
The share of the Adani Group-owned cement company are trading 0.7 percent higher ahead of the Supreme Court hearing. The stock is in the green for second day in a row and has gained in seven out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Wilmar Shares Under Pressure
The share of Adani Wilmar are trading 0.2 percent in the red at this hour. The stock is trading lower for third day in a row and has gained in only three out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Total Gas Shares Are Trading With Minor Gains Ahead Of SC Hearing
The share of Adani Total Gas are trading 0.2 percent in the green at this hour. The stock is in the green for second day in a row and has gained in six out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Energy Solutions Shares Are Trading Marginally Lower
The share of Adani Energy Solutions are trading marginally in the red. The stock is down for third day in a row and has been in the red in four out of the last ten trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Power Shares Rise Over A Percent Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
The share of Adani Power are trading 1.5 percent higher, breaking a two-day losing streak. The stock has gained in six out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Green Shares Slide In The Red
The share of Adani Green are trading nearly one percent in the red at this hour. The stock has fallen in six out of the last ten trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Ports Shares Recover From Lows, In The Green Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
The share of Adani Ports are trading nearly one percent off its intra day lows near Rs 812. The stock is up for second day in a row and has gained in five out of the last ten trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Adani Enterprises Shares Rise 1% Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
The share of Gautam Adani-led Group's flagship, Adani Enterprises are trading nearly one percent higher. The stock has snapped a two-day losing streak. The shares have gained in six out of the last 10 trading sessions.
Adani Hindenburg Row | A Refresher: What Is The Case All About?
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, let's take a look back at what the case against Guatam Adani-led group.
On January 24, US short-seller Hindenburg released its research report on the Adani Group. The report claimed to be based on research spanning over two years, alleged that Adani Enterprises and other group companies were "engaged in a stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades".
Adani Hindenburg Row | This Is What Gautam Adani Had Said On The Report
In his address to the shareholders, Gautam Adani highlights the recent release of the expert committee's report, appointed by the Supreme Court. Drawing from this report, Gautam Adani asserts that the expert committee found no regulatory failure on the part of the Adani Group.
Adani Hindenburg Row | Opening Call: Check How Adani Group Stocks Are Placed Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing
The Group's flagship Adani Enterprises is trading 0.3 percent higher, while the shares of the other Nifty 50 entity Adani Ports are down 0.28 percent.
