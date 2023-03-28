Adani group sinks in trade again with Adani Ports being the biggest loser

Adani group stocks yet again lose in trade today. The group continues to feel the heat of the Hindenburg report released in January this year and adding to it is a new report released by The Ken today on repayment of debt by the Adani group.

All Adani group stocks trade in the red today, with Adani Ports being the biggest loser down about 7 percent at noon. The trigger was a report released by The Ken today, on claim that the Adani group has not made the $2.15 billion repayment in share-backed debt. The report states “Despite the Adani Group's claim of complete repayment of $2.15 billion in share-backed debt, regulatory filings show that banks have not released a significant portion of the promoters' shares held as collateral, indicating that the debt has not been fully paid off”.

“Over the last two months, the group has claimed to have repaid about $2.15 billion; it announced, on 12 March, that all of its margin-linked share-backed debt has been paid. However, regulatory filings examined by The Ken show that banks have not yet released a large portion of its promoters’ shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid. As per Indian laws, disclosures on the release of shares need to be filed with stock exchanges by lenders within two working days, and by promoters within seven working days. But neither the Adani Group nor the lenders have made these disclosures to stock exchanges.” the report by The Ken said.

To add to it are the ongoing protests in Israel, where work at its major ports including the Haifa port has been ceased. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he would temporarily freeze his government’s controversial judicial overhaul plans following unprecedented demonstrations across the country and a general strike that paralyzed the Jewish nation. In January this year, the Adani-led group completed the purchase of Israel’s Haifa port for over a billion US dollars.

Since over two months, the Adani group continues to feel the heat of the Hindenburg report. Adani Ports has lost 28 percent in trade in this calendar year till date. CNBC-TV18 has reached out to the management of Adani group for comments where a revert is awaited.