Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 billion, completes prepayment

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 5, 2023 8:52:21 PM IST (Updated)

'The prepayment was done along with interest payment of $203 million,' The Adani Group said. Shares of Adani Enterprises ended at Rs 2,433.95, down by Rs 11, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

The Adani Group on Monday, June 5, said it has repaid loans totalling $2.65 billion that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.

According to the credit note, the group has made a full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing totalling $2.15 billion. The promoters also prepaid $700 million debt taken for the Ambuja Cement acquisition. The prepayment was done along with an interest payment of $203 million.
The Adani Group said the credit update states that the promoters completed the sale of shares in four listed group entities to GQG Partners, a leading global investment firm, for $1.87 billion (Rs 15,446 crore).
