Adani Group repays loans worth $2.65 billion, completes prepayment

'The prepayment was done along with interest payment of $203 million,' The Adani Group said. Shares of Adani Enterprises ended at Rs 2,433.95, down by Rs 11, or 0.45 percent on the BSE.

The Adani Group on Monday, June 5, said it has repaid loans totalling $2.65 billion that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.

Live Tv

Loading...

According to the credit note, the group has made a full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing totalling $2.15 billion. The promoters also prepaid $700 million debt taken for the Ambuja Cement acquisition. The prepayment was done along with an interest payment of $203 million.