By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 11:52:45 PM IST (Published)

The Ken had claimed that banks had not yet released a large portion of Adani Group's promoters' shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid.

Adani Group on Tuesday denied a news report published by The Ken which claims that the Group has not repaid its $2.15 billion share-backed debt. The group has strongly refuted these claims, stating that it has completed full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion and all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released.

The Ken had claimed that banks had not yet released a large portion of Adani Group's promoters' shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid.
According to The Ken's examination of Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers (SAST) disclosures, after Adani's prepayment announcement, banks had only released the pledged shares of Adani Ports & SEZ. The pledged shares of Adani Green and Adani Transmission had not been released by banks even a month after the loan repayment, which it claimed was highly unusual.
The Adani Group clarified that SEBI SAST regulations only applied to Adani Ports and not to Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy. Therefore, only Adani Ports' disclosure had been filed as per SEBI SAST regulations.
The Adani Group also pointed out that incremental prepayments of $134 million had been completed after the press release of 6 Feb 2023 ($ 1,114 million) and 7 Mar 2023 ($ 902 million), resulting in an updated debt figure of $ 2.15 billion for the press release of 12 Mar 2023.
Also read: NSE has sought clarification from Adani Enterprises on report released by The Ken
