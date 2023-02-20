Adani is no longer a $100 billion group after the sell-off post January 24

The group has seen overall market capitalisation erosion of nearly $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September 2022.

Adani Group’s market capitalisation has slipped below $100 billion today, a fall of more than $135 billion since January 24, the day US-based Hindenburg Research releases a report alleging ‘fraud’ by Gautam Adani-led group.

The group has seen overall market capitalisation erosion of nearly $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September 2022.

Barring Adani Power, all other Adani Group companies are trading with losses between 0.5 percent to 6 percent. Adani Power shares are locked in an upper circuit of five percent. On the other hand, non F&O names like Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission are locked in a lower circuit of five percent.

CJI DY Chandrachud, who heads a three-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions on the Hindenburg Research report and its aftermath, told Govt counsel that the court wanted to maintain ‘full transparency’ and the court would appoint a committee of its own that will promote a sense of confidence in the process.

Newspaper reports also revealed the group's decision to club non-current investments and security money put up as bank guarantees as part of its cash equivalents. The new methods are in contrast with how the group defined cash and cash equivalents until the end of last year.

Additionally, Adani Power's deadline to acquire DB Power's assets for Rs 7,000 crore also expired last week.

Also Read: Bank of Baroda CEO Sanjiv Chadha says willing to keep lending to Adani Group