Adani is no longer a $100 billion group after the sell-off post January 24

The group has seen overall market capitalisation erosion of nearly $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September 2022.
Adani Group’s market capitalisation has slipped below $100 billion today, a fall of more than $135 billion since January 24, the day US-based Hindenburg Research releases a report alleging ‘fraud’ by Gautam Adani-led group.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mega aircraft deals to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers
Feb 20, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities
Feb 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Cheers to GSTAT, Amnesty & Compensation Clearance — A sneak peek into 49th GST Council meeting
Feb 19, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years
Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The group has seen overall market capitalisation erosion of nearly $200 billion from the peak of $290 billion seen in September 2022.
Barring Adani Power, all other Adani Group companies are trading with losses between 0.5 percent to 6 percent. Adani Power shares are locked in an upper circuit of five percent. On the other hand, non F&O names like Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission are locked in a lower circuit of five percent.
Newsflow continues to keep the Adani Group in the headlines. The Supreme Court today refused to take on record a report published by Forbes about share dealings of the group. This followed Friday's developments at the apex court, when it rejected the Government's proposal of a sealed cover containing suggestions for a committee proposed to examine Hindenburg's report.
CJI DY Chandrachud, who heads a three-judge bench hearing a clutch of petitions on the Hindenburg Research report and its aftermath, told Govt counsel that the court wanted to maintain ‘full transparency’ and the court would appoint a committee of its own that will promote a sense of confidence in the process.
Newspaper reports also revealed the group's decision to club non-current investments and security money put up as bank guarantees as part of its cash equivalents. The new methods are in contrast with how the group defined cash and cash equivalents until the end of last year.
In other stock specific developments within the group, Adani Wilmar will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index from March 31 and will likely lead to inflows of $9 million, according to Nuvama Alternate Research.
Additionally, Adani Power's deadline to acquire DB Power's assets for Rs 7,000 crore also expired last week.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!