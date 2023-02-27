Adani Group market capitalisation falls below Rs 7 lakh crore as investors lose another Rs 26,000 crore

Investors have lost another Rs 26,000 crore within the Adani Group so far in Monday's trading session.

The rout in Adani Group shares, which has wiped out over Rs 12 lakh crore of investor wealth over the last one month has taken the group’s market capitalisation below Rs 7 lakh crore.

Market capitalisation worth another Rs 26,000 crore has been lost so far in Monday's trading session.

Decline in the group's shares has also narrowed its dominance on the Indian bourses as the group’s market capitalisation as a percentage of combined BSE market capitalisation slid below 3 percent for the first time in last two years.

As of September 2022, the ratio was as high as 8 percent.

Barring Adani Ports, all group stocks slipped into the red in Monday's trade with Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission continuing to trade in a lower circuit of five percent.

While the flagship Adani Enterprises was recently included in the Nifty 50 index, none of the group companies are a part of BSE benchmark Sensex. Stocks linked to the Adani group are relatively less traded by public, resulting in smaller weights.

Adani Enterprises along with Adani Ports & SEZ command about 1 percent weightage on the Nifty50.

The group which added three more entities - Ambuja Cements, ACC and NDTV into its fold last year, currently accounts for 2.6 percent of BSE's overall market capitalisation, which currently stands at Rs 257.28 lakh crore.

Interestingly, Adani Total Gas, the most valued group firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 4.3 lakh crore just before the Hindenburg report, has lost the most since then.

While the shares of Adani Total Gas tanked 83 percent since January 24, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission have lost 76% each during the same period.

The market value of the 10 listed companies has come off 64 percent since the US-based short seller released its report a month ago, alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation on part of the conglomerate.