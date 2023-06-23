Adani Group market capitalisation falls back below Rs 10 lakh crore after a month

During Friday's trading session, the Adani group companies lost a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 47,693 crore, which is the biggest market cap erosion that the stocks have seen in over four months.

Market capitalisation of the listed Adani Group companies fell back below the mark of Rs 10 lakh crore for the first time in a month. As of closing on Friday, the group's combined market capitalisation stood at Rs 9.8 lakh crore. The group had reclaimed the market cap level of Rs 10 lakh crore post the Hindenburg saga for the first time on May 22.

During Friday's trading session, the group companies lost a cumulative market capitalisation of Rs 47,693 crore, which is the biggest market cap erosion that the stocks have seen in over four months. The last such instance was back on February 9, when the group had lost market capitalisation worth Rs 59,538 crore.

For the week, the Adani Group lost Rs 71,000 crore in combined market capitalisation. Shares of Adani Enterprises ended 11 percent lower for the week, while other group companies declined anywhere between 3-9 percent.