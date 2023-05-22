Adani Group market capitalisation rises 50% from Hindenburg lows, back above Rs 10 lakh crore

Adani Enterprises trades with gains of over 15 percent while other cash market names of the group are locked in an upper circuit of 5-10 percent.

Adani Group companies have recovered nearly 50 percent of the market capitalisation that they lost post the release of the Hindenburg Research report. The group's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark on Monday. That's a strong recovery from the Rs 6.8 lakh crore low that it fell to on February 27.

Currently, the combined market capitalisation of Adani Group companies now stands at Rs 10.1 lakh crore, compared to Rs 19.2 lakh crore as of January 23, a day before the Hindenburg report, which contained a slew of allegations against the Adani Group was made public.

The recent surge can be attributed to the report by the Supreme Court-appointed expert panel, which was made public on Friday. The report revealed that the market regulator SEBI said that allegations of stock price manipulations or violations of norms by Adani Group companies could not be substantiated at this stage.

The Supreme Court panel revealed that the SEBI investigation into the Adani Group shareholding has been on since October 2020 but there's no conclusive evidence yet in favour of the Adani Group or against it.

As a result, all Adani Group companies are trading with substantial gains during Monday's trading session. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company has surged as much as 18 percent, and is currently trading at a three-month high.

Other group companies, which trade in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment - Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements, ACC are trading with gains between 5-9 percent. Cash market names like Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy are locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent.

What is aiding the sentiment further is reports of the Adani Group contemplating monetisation of certain non-core real estate assets. Media reports suggest that after identifying potential assets for sale, the group may expand the list to generate funds for its new real estate ventures.