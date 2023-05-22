Adani Group market capitalisation rises 50% from Hindenburg lows, back above Rs 10 lakh crore

Adani Enterprises trades with gains of over 15 percent while other cash market names of the group are locked in an upper circuit of 5-10 percent.

Adani Group companies have recovered nearly 50 percent of the market capitalisation that they lost post the release of the Hindenburg Research report. The group's market capitalisation crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore mark on Monday. That's a strong recovery from the Rs 6.8 lakh crore low that it fell to on February 27.

Currently, the combined market capitalisation of Adani Group companies now stands at Rs 10.1 lakh crore, compared to Rs 19.2 lakh crore as of January 23, a day before the Hindenburg report, which contained a slew of allegations against the Adani Group was made public.