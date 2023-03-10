Adani group looking to sell stake in Ambuja Cement to reduce debt: Report

A formal request has been sent out, the sources quoted by FT said, but the buyer has not been disclosed as the plan has not yet been finalised.

The Adani group is seeking to sell around 4-5 percent of its stake in Ambuja Cement in a bid to reduce debt and restore investor confidence, a report in Financial Times said quoting sources.

CNBCTV18 has reached out to Adani group for a comment.

Ambuja Cements stock traded at Rs 378 on Friday and a 5% stake would mean over $450 million.

This would be the first time the Adani group sold its stake in Ambuja Cement, which comes in the wake of allegations of stock manipulation and fraud by US short seller Hindenburg Research, which wiped out $145 billion from the conglomerate’s market value.

Adani group has denied the alelgations and assured investors that it is in a position to repay its debts.

However, since the Hindenburg report came out in late January, it has paid off around $2 billion in loans pledged against the shares of its listed companies.

Adani had become the second biggest cement manufacturer in India after it bought Holcim’s Indian assets Ambuja Cement and ACC for $10.5 billion, with a $4.5bn debt financed by 14 international banks led by Barclays, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank.

Earlier this month, the Adani family trust had sold $1.9bn worth of shares in four listed group companies to GQG Partners.

