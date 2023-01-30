Adani Group fails to answer 62 of our 88 questions, says Hindenburg Research

Adani Enterprises has said that the FPO will go ahead on the same conditions as it was launched and it did not require any underwriting.

In response to the Adani Group's rebuttal on Sunday night, Hindenburg Research said that the group has failed to specifically answer 62 out of the 88 questions that the firm had posed to the group.

"Among the questions it did answer, the group largely confirmed or attempted to sidestep our findings," Hindenburg said in its response.

Hindenburg further stated that Adani's response only includes around 30 pages focused on issues related to their report. "The remainder of the response consisted of 330 pages of court records, along with 53 pages of high-level financials, general information, and details on irrelevant corporate initiatives, such as how it encourages female entrepreneurship and the production of safe vegetables," the response said.

The research firm also claims that its report highlights numerous irregularities and connections between suspected offshore stock parking entities and Adani Promoters and raised key questions about whether promoter holdings were fully disclosed. Hindenburg said that Adani's response claimed it simply does not know who its largest public shareholders are.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group hit back at the allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research and claimed that its report on the company was a "calculated attack" on India, its institutions and the growth story.

Singh also expressed confidence that the FPO will proceed with the current pricing and current timelines.

This is a developing story.