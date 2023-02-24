A Month After Hindenburg: Adani group companies more than halve from peak, LIC investment turns negative

CNBC TV-18 on Thursday reported that the value of LIC’s investments has declined below its purchase cost of Rs 30,127 crore.

It is exactly a month since US-based short-seller Hindenburg research came out with a report that contained allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Since then, the group market capitalisation has more than halved from its peak and is no longer the $100 billion enterprise it once used to be.

Shares continued their downward move on Friday as well. Adani Ports trades with losses of close to 1 percent, while Adani Enterprises is trading with losses of 7 percent. Most other group companies like Adani Power, Adani Wilmar are locked in a lower circuit of 5 percent.

CNBC TV-18 on Thursday reported that the value of LIC’s investments has declined below its purchase cost of Rs 30,127 crore with the fall in prices of Adani stocks on February 23, pushing the insurer into a loss on its investment.

The overall market capitalisation of the Adani Group fell below Rs 8 lakh crore on Thursday, declining another Rs 51,000 crore from previous closing.

The fall in stock prices has continued despite the group companies making prepayments to mutual funds earlier this week in a bid to shore up confidence among lenders and investors.

The prepayments were done to SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund for February dues related to commercial papers. And, the group has also made an announcement of prepayment for March dues, sources told CNBC TV-18.

The Adani group stocks were also under pressure this week following reports that an employee manipulated information on Wikipedia about the group.

Nate Anderson, the founder of US short seller Hindenburg Research, said in a tweet on 21 February, “Of all things—now the Signpost, Wikipedia's independent newspaper, is out w/ an article showing how Adani systematically manipulated its Wikipedia entries using sock puppet accounts, undisclosed paid editors & removing evidence of conflicts of interest.”