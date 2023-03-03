GQG invests in Adani Group Companies — Citi expects inflows post increase in free float

MSCI had earlier postponed the reduction in weightage of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to its May review.

Brokerage firm Citi believes that the increase in free float in Adani Group companies will lead to inflows and the possibility of a change in weightage in MSCI's May review.

The note comes after Adani Group's promoters sold stake in some companies to US-based GQG Partners in transactions valued at over Rs 15,000 crore.

Citi now believes that the four group companies that saw transactions - Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Green Energy will see inflows of anywhere between $40 million to $100 million.

Additionally, Citi also expects the scheduled outflows from Adani Transmission to reduce to half in the May review.

MSCI had earlier postponed the reduction in weightage of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to its May review. The group's flagship company Adani Enterprises saw outflows of $185 million due to weightage reduction in the February review.

A series of large trades took place in Adani Group companies - Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises before market open on Thursday.

The transactions took place just before a Supreme Court verdict that formed a six-member expert panel and asked market regulator SEBI to probe whether there is any violation of the Security Contract Act, or any other provision of the law, among other instructions.

Shares of Adani Enterprises are trading with gains of over 10 percent, while those of Adani Ports are trading 6 percent higher. All other group companies - Green, Total Gas, Transmission, Power and Wilmar are locked in a 5 percent upper circuit.

Adani Group companies, as of close on Thursday had added Rs 1 lakh crore to their market capitalisation over the last three trading sessions.

