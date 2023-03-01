Adani group denies reports of $3 billion loan from sovereign fund

“We completely deny this baseless speculation. This is totally false and untrue,” Bloomberg has quoted Adani Group as saying, with regards to news reports that it had secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign fund.

The Adani group on Wednesday denied media reports suggesting that the group has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund. In a response to Bloomberg query, the group has denied any such development and said the reports are completely baseless. “We completely deny this baseless speculation. This is totally false and untrue,” quoted Bloomberg.

Earlier in the day, news agency Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources that the group has secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund and the credit line could be increased to $5 billion.

Meanwhile, all the 10 group stocks surged in Wednesday’s trade, the first such occurrence after the Hindenburg report published in late January.

The group shares added another Rs 44,200 crore on Wednesday, led by flagship firm Adani Enterprises. While the stock of Adani Enterprises surged as much as 15 percent, other group stocks such as Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV gained 5 percent each. The combined market capitalisation of Adani stocks surged 11 percent or Rs 74,260 crore during the last two sessions. The market valuation of the group as of close stood at Rs 7.56 lakh crore.

However, the company has yet to respond to the exchanges, seeking clarification on the same.