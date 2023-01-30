English
Adani Group debt: CFO says $9 billion owed to Indian banks, $30 billion in total

business | Jan 30, 2023 11:40 AM IST

Profile image
By Nimesh Shah   Jan 30, 2023 11:40 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Hindenburg Research on Adani Group: One of the key questions raised is the debt of the group. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the group CFO, Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh, clarified the exposure to Indian banks.

The to and fro between the Adani Group and the Hindenburg Research continued on Monday morning with the group CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh refuting charges of fraud vehemently in an interview with CNBC-TV18. On its part, Hindenburg has replied to the statement made by the Adani Group which called the report 'an attack on India'. The research firm has hit back saying that 'fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism'.

One of the key questions that have been raised in the report has been the debt that the Adani Group is under. Replying to a specific question on this, Singh said the group's gross debt is $30 billion out of which $4 billion is held in cash.
He also added, "Out of total debt of $30 billion, $9 billion is from Indian banks," which banking sector analysts say isn't a big risk for the sector as a whole.
According to a report by CLSA, “Bank debt (term loans, working capital and other facilities) forms just 38 percent of the total debt, while bonds/commercial papers constitute 37 percent, 11 percent is borrowing from financial institutions and the remaining 12-13 percent is inter-group lending.”
Also Read | Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited, says CLSA, Jefferies
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, SBI had said on Friday that it is not concerned about any likelihood of a default by the group at this juncture.
"... We wish to clarify that SBI's exposure to the Adani group is well below the Large Exposure Framework of RBI (LEF). All exposure to the group from SBI is secured by cash-generating assets with adequate TRA / Escrow mechanism in place, hence debt service will not be a challenge,” Swaminathan J, MD Corporate Banking & Subsidiaries at State Bank of India told CNBC-TV18.
Meanwhile, the Adani Group CFO also clarified the Ambuja Cement acquisition allegation. He said that no Ambuja Cements shares are currently pledged by the conglomerate.
Also Read | Adani Group CFO says no change to FPO pricing, will proceed as per schedule — click for full interview
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
