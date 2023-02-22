Worst day for Adani Group stocks in two weeks as investors lose Rs 51,000 crore

Shares of Adani Enterprises are down 11 percent while other group companies are trading 5 percent lower.

The fall in Adani Group stocks continues with total market capitalisation of the group companies tumbling below Rs 8 lakh crore today, a fall of more than Rs 51,000 crore from yesterday’s level.

It’s the biggest single-day fall in last two weeks i.e. since February 14. And, since January 24, the day US-based Hindenburg Research released its report on Adani Group, alleging fraud, the Gautam Adani-led group has seen its market cap slide by almost Rs 12 lakh crore, a fall of more than 60% from the peak.

In today’s trading session, all the Adani stocks are trading lower with a downward move in the range of 5-11 percent. Adani Enterprises is down more than 11 percent and remaining nine stocks are down 5 percent each.

The stock fall continues despite the group companies making prepayments to mutual funds. Over the last two days, the prepayments have been done to SBI MF, HDFC MF & ABSL MF for February dues related to Commercial Papers. And, it has also made announcement of prepayment for March dues.

In the recent meeting with institutional investors, a senior Adani Group official has stressed the importance of cashflows as rating agencies tend to look at it as a marker of liquidity and solvency.

The official said, “It is critical for the group to hold adequate cash so that it can avoid the risk of being unable to pay its dues and maintain its current sovereign equivalent rating.” He added that the group is confident of making cash repayments till 2027, and the next big maturity that comes up for the group is in 2031.