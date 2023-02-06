Adani Group Update: Enterprises, Ports remain volatile; other group companies in lower circuit

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Friday's recovery in Adani Enterprises came after Wednesday and Thursday's drop of 28 and 26 percent respectively.
Shares of most Adani Group companies continue to remain in lower circuit while those within the Nifty 50 - Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises continue to remain volatile.
Shares of Adani Ports are trading with gains of 1.2 percent, adding to Friday's gains of 8 percent. Shares of Adani Enterprises are trading 7 percent lower and have been volatile. The stock was down as much as 35 percent on Friday, but recovered in the second half of the day to end higher.
However, other Adani group companies - Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power remain locked in their respective lower circuits of 5 percent and 10 percent.
|Stock
|CMP
|Lower Circuit For
|52-Week High
|Down From Peak (%)
|Adani Power
|182
|Eight Straight Sessions
|432.5
|-57.8
|Adani Green Energy
|889
|Five Of 10 Sessions
|3,050
|-70.8
|Adani Total Gas
|1,541
|Seven Straight Sessions
|4,000
|-61.5
|Adani Transmission
|1,256
|Three Straight Sessions
|4,236.75
|-70.4
|Adani Wilmar
|379.95
|Eight Straight Sessions
|878
|-56.74
Last week, S&P Global Ratings lowered the outlook on Adani Ports and Adani Electricity to negative from stable. Reports also suggested that StanChart has stopped lending against Adani's dollar bonds amidst the volatility. The move followed similar action taken by Credit Suisse and CitiGroup.
Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, accusing the the Gautam Adani-led group of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.
The Adani group has dismissed the charges as "lies" and said it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. Friday's session also saw the group's combined market capitalisation fall below Rs 10 lakh crore.
As a result of the volatility due to the Hindenburg report, Adani Enterprises had to call off its Rs 20,000 crore FPO, a day after it was fully subscribed courtesy institutional investors.
Moody's on Friday said that events following Hindenburg's research report may reduce Adani group's ability to raise capital over the next one-two years.
Market regulator SEBI put out a statement over the weekend, saying that there are well-defined surveillance measures put in place to address the volatility. As of date, Adani Enterprises, Ports and Ambuja Cements are under the short-term ASM framework.
The fallout of the Adani Group-Hindenburg saga was also felt by banks which went through a round of sell-off before clarifications began to emerge. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Network18 that both State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation have exposures to the Adani Group that are well within defined limits.
During its earnings call, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara told CNBC-TV18 that the overall exposure to the Adani Group is around Rs 27,000 crore or 0.88 percent of the overall book.
Another state-run lender, Bank of Baroda told CNBC-TV18 that the exposure to the Adani Group is not among the top 10 exposures for the bank and 30 percent of that is backed by other state-run companies.
Axis Bank clarified that their overall exposure to the Adani Group is 0.94 percent of the total book. Brokerage firm CLSA pegs the figure at Rs 7,100 crore.
Adani's joint venture partners have come out in support of the conglomerate. Total Energies said that investment in the group is in full compliance with Indian laws while Wilmar said that it will continue to support its Indian associate.
First Published: Feb 6, 2023
